England pacer Tymal Mills discloses his daughter's medical ailment

England's Tymal Mills | Twittter

London: English left-arm quick bowler Tymal Mills informed that his daughter had a stroke just before he was scheduled to board a flight to play for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

"Home for Christmas after the most horrible 11 days. As we were at the airport about to leave for Australia our daughter suffered what ended up being a stroke. She lost complete use of the left side of her body and were told they couldn't predict how much she would regain," Mills posted on Instagram.

"Despite all of the challenges she faced our little girl has amazed everyone with her recovery to point where we were discharged with her hopping and skipping out of the hospital. She has lots of rehab, medication and scans ahead but we are so grateful to be where we are right now. Thank you to everyone that's reached out to us. Keep your loved ones close," he further wrote as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Mills, who was a member of England's T20 World Cup squad, had withdrawn from the competition as announced earlier by his franchise Perth Scorchers.

England went on to win the T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan in the final.

David Payne, a fellow left-handed pacer who contests for Gloucestershire, was announced as Mill's replacement by Scorchers.

After all three of the players, they acquired through the draft were unavailable, they were forced to rework their foreign contracts. Along with Mills, Laurie Evans' contract was revoked because he failed a drug test, while Phil Salt also had an injury during the ODI series against Australia.

Currently on the team are Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, and Stephen Eskinazi for the Perth Scorchers.