England Pacer Steven Finn Announces Retirement From All Cricket

Former England fast bowler Steven Finn on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of just 34. Finn had suffered a knee injury earlier this year which kept him out of action for most of 2023.

The right-arm pacer played 36 Tests, 69 ODIs and 21 T20Is for England from 2010 to 2017. He took 125 wickets in Tests, 102 in ODIs and 27 in the shortest format of international cricket.

Finn made his England debut in a Test match against Bangladesh and last played for the national team in 2017. He was also a three-time Ashes winner in 2010/11, 2013 and 2015.

Injury woes led to retirement

"I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to play cricket as my vocation since I made my debut for Middlesex in 2005. The journey hasn't always been smooth, but I have loved it, nonetheless," Finn, 34, said in a statement shared by Sussex, his county.

"To have played 125 games for England, including 36 Tests, far surpassed what I dreamed of.

"I want to thank Sussex Cricket for their support over the last 12 months especially and for welcoming me wholeheartedly into the club at the beginning of last season. It really is a great place to play cricket and I'm sorry that I wasn't able to play more of a part on the field since joining the club.

"Cricket has given me a lot and I hope to give back to the game in some capacity in the future. But, for now, I'll enjoy watching on without wondering whether my body will be able to make it through another day's cricket," Finn added.

Read Also England Limited-Overs Specialist Alex Hales Quits International Cricket With Immediate Effect

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)