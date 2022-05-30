e-Paper Get App

England cricketers Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver get married in an intimate ceremony

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 02:18 PM IST
Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver | Photo: Instagram

2017 World Cup-winning cricketers Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver got married over the weekend.

The official Twitter handle of England Cricket also congratulated the couple on getting married. "Our warmest congratulations to Katherine Brunt & Nat Sciver who got married over the weekend," tweeted England Cricket.

Sciver and Brunt have now become yet another cricketing couple after South Africa's Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk, New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu.

Both Sciver and Brunt were a part of England's World Cup squad and the side had reached the final of the tournament.

article-image

