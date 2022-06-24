England captain Ben Stokes becomes third batsman to smash 100 Test sixes after Brendon McCullum, Adam Gilchrist

England captain Ben Stokes |

Newly-appointed England captain Ben Stokes added another feather to his cap when he become only the third batsman in the history of Test cricket to hit 100 sixes.

Stokes achieved the feat on Day Two of the third Test match against New Zealand on at Headingley.

The talismanic all-rounder follows current England Test coach and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (107) and former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist (100).

Meanwhile, former England captain Nasser Hussain has said that while it is early days in Stokes' captaincy, but given the fact that the all-rounder did not have any real experience of red-ball captaincy, the 31-year-old has really "impressed" in the Test series against New Zealand.

Stokes and new coach McCullum have forged a winning partnership as the duo has guided the home team to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series against the Black Caps.

"It is early days still but considering Ben Stokes did not have any real experience of red-ball captaincy before this series against New Zealand, you have to be impressed with what you see. Watching this England side it is obvious who is leading the team," said Hussain in his column for Daily Mail.

Good body language

"Sometimes it can be captaincy by committee, sometimes there is a lot of input from the outside to a captain but at the moment it is obvious who is wearing the armband. Stokes has good body language as a leader and he is always at mid-off chatting with, and cajoling, his bowler."

Hussain felt that Stokes' ability to back his players was the biggest reason for England's Test turnaround. Citing the example of spinner Jack Leach, who hasn't had a great season, Hussain said that Stokes backing him on the opening day of the third Test had worked wonders for the tweaker.