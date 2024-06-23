USA vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 LIVE: Reece Topley Sends Andries Gous Packing In Opening Over

Jos Buttler and Aaron Jones. | (Credits: Twitter)

England have won the toss and have elected to bowl first in their crucial Super 8 clash against co-hosts USA at Bridgetown in Barbados. The defending champions revealed one change for the game, with Chris Jordan replacing Mark Wood.

USA skipper Aaron Jones revealed that he also wanted to field first and stated that they have opted to go for the same side.

England and USA playing XI:

England playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

USA playing XI: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

ENG vs USA Preview:

After a narrow loss to South Africa, England will be hoping for a massive win over co-hosts USA to solidify their run in the semi-finals. Led by Jos Buttler, the defending champions have had a seesaw campaign, huffing and puffing through the group stage, followed by a massive win over the West Indies before a defeat to the Proteas. Now they have an opportunity to gain a massive net run-rate boost by beating the associate nation.

USA, meanwhile, are all but out of the semi-final race, but will be keen to close their campaign with a win over England. The co-hosts have arguably been the surprise package in this edition and have already caused an upset by beating Pakistan. Hence, they also have England's scalp in their sights.