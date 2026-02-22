England opener Phil Salt made his mark in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Sri Lanka. With the hosts on top having put Brook & Co into bat, Salt led the fight with the bat in a fine half-century in tricky conditions. England lost most of their top order cheaply, but Salt kept them in the hunt for a good score with a typically aggressive innings.
Salt was the sole batter who looked comfortable on a dry pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. At the time of his dismissal, England were tottering at 106/6, with the opener having struck 62 off those.
more to follow...
FPJ Shorts
ENG VS SL T20 WC26: Phil Salt Rescues England With Fighting Half-Century In Pallekele
Hello Bachhon OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vineet Kumar Singh Series
Elvish Yadav Reacts To Yadav Ji Ki Love Story Row Amid Protests & Ban Demand By Yadav Community: 'Director Should Reconsider...'
From Rohit Sharma To Rajeev Shukla: Unseen Pictures From Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine's VIP After Party