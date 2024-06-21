ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 LIVE: Defending Champions England Opt To Bowl First In St. Lucia

Jos Buttler and Aiden Markram. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and has opted to bowl first, citing how fresh the wicket loos at Gros Islet in St. Lucia. The defending champions have played the same team as they hope to firm their spot in the semi-final.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram stated that he also would have bowled first, but is not too fazed and hopes to put in the squeeze after propelling themselves to a good score.

Playing XI of England and South Africa:

England playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

England vs South Africa preview:

After a scratchy start to their title defence, England hit top gear against co-hosts West Indies in Gros Islet, consigning them to an eight-wicket defeat. The bowlers restricted the West Indies to 180 in 20 overs, following which Phil Salt and Jonny Bairstow exploded to leave the opposition dazed.

South Africa, meanwhile, are the amongst the three sides along with Australia and India as the unbeaten sides in T20 World Cup 2024. The Proteas opened their Super 8 campaign with a win against USA, who ran them exceptionally close in pursuit of 195 despite looking down and out at one stage. Hence, Aiden Markram and co. will be looking to iron out those flaws against England.

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.