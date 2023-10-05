ENG vs NZ, CWC 2023: Devon Conway 152*, Rachin Ravindra 123* Help New Zealand Decimate England In World Cup Opener

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra shared an unbeaten 255-run partnership | ICC

New Zealand produced a mind-blowing performance with bat and ball on Thursday to register a crushing 9-wicket win over defending champions England in the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad.

Led by unbeaten hundreds from opener Devon Conway and World Cup debutant Rachin Ravindra, the Blackcaps gunned down the challenging target of 283 in just 36.2 overs to make a huge statement and open their campaign with a bang.

Conway, Rachin Slay England

Conway smashed his fifth ODI hundred and remained unbeaten on a career-best 152 while Ravindra scored his maiden century in the format and was not out on 123 at the end of the match.

Conway in fact, registered the fastest ODI hundred for New Zealand off 83 balls but 15 minutes later, Rachin broke the record by getting to triple figures in 82 deliveries.

Records Shattered in Ahmedabad

The duo shared a record 255-run partnership for the second wicket, which is the sixth highest in World Cup history and the biggest for New Zealand in ODI cricket.

Conway's swashbuckling knock included 19 fours and three sixes while the Indian-origin Ravindra managed 11 boundaries and five maximums as the Kiwis registered the fastest ever 280+ run chase in ODI World Cup history.

Ravindra Adjudged Player of the Match

"Sometimes it's unbelievable at times, but great to have a great day out. The bowlers bowled well and lucky enough to have Devon out there.

"I spent a lot of time with Dev and we are very, very close mates. I was little more comfortable and I have a lot of chat with Dev - being able to do that in the middle is cool," Ravindra said after picking up the Player of the Match award for his destructive knock.

Read Also Watch: Jonny Bairstow Becomes 1st Batter To Hit A SIX To Kickstart An ICC ODI World Cup

NZ Win Despite Missing Big Names

The 2019 World Cup finalists managed the victory over England without the services of their most experienced bowler in Tim Southee, who was ruled out of this match with an injury.

New Zealand in fact, defeated England without Kane Williamson, Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi in their playing XI as all were ruled out with injuries.

NZ bowlers restrict ENG to par score

The New Zealand bowling unit also had an outstanding outing with the while ball as they restricted a star-studded England lineup to 282 for 9 after asking them to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Joe Root top-scored for England with 77 while skipper Jos Buttler made 43 while the rest all managed double figures, which is a first in ODI cricket where all 11 batters scored in two digits.

Matt Henry picked up 3 wickets while Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner grabbed a couple of scalps. Trent Boult and Ravindra also contributed with a wicket each for New Zealand.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)