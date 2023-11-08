 ENG vs NED, CWC 2023: England Crush Netherlands After Ben Stokes 108 To Keep Champions Trophy Hopes Alive
Despite both England and the Netherlands being out of contention for the semifinals, their clash held great significance in the race for Champions Trophy qualification.

In a thrilling encounter on Wednesday, England showcased their cricket prowess, led by Ben Stokes, and defeated the Netherlands by a margin of 160 runs in the ICC World Cup 2023 in Pune. This victory boosts England's chances of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

England's batsmen finally found their groove, posting an impressive total of 339 for 9. Their bowlers then took charge, dismissing the Netherlands for 179 in 37.2 overs, securing a convincing win that moved them into the seventh spot on the points table.

Stokes and Malan Lead the Batting Charge

Ben Stokes, with a brilliant century (108 off 83), provided the stability in the middle and accelerated towards the end. David Malan's explosive start (87 off 74) set the tone with 10 fours and two sixes, propelling England's score.

Facing a daunting target of 340, the Netherlands struggled to keep up. They lost early wickets, and despite Wesley Barresi (37) and Sybrand Engelbrecht (33) attempting to stabilize the chase, wickets continued to fall.

Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes played a pivotal role in England's innings, sharing a remarkable partnership of 129 runs for the seventh wicket, which propelled England past the 300-run mark.

England's Path to the Champions Trophy

With this win, England remains in contention for a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Their upcoming match against Pakistan in Kolkata will be a crucial test as they aim to defend their title and secure their place in the prestigious tournament.

