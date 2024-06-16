ENG vs NAM, T20 WC 2024: England Keep Super 8 Hopes Alive With 41-Run Win Over Namibia In Rain-Curtailed Match

Harry Brook | Credits: Twitter

England kept their hopes alive for Super 8 qualification with a 41-run win over Namibia in a rain-curtailed T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua's North Sound on Saturday, June 15.

After posting a total of 122/5 in 10 overs, England restricted Namibia to 84/3 in their 10 overs. Jofra Archer (1/15) and Chris Jordan (1/19) picked a wicket each. Adil Rashid had a off day as he went wicketless while conceding 29 runs with an economy rate of 14.50 in 2 overs.

For Namibia, Michael van Lingen led the batting with an innings of 33 off 29 balls, while David Wiese chipped in with a contribution of 27 off 12 balls. Nikolaas Davin scored 18 off 16 balls before he was retired out.

After putting to bat first Namibia, England lost two early wickets in openers, skipper Jos Buttler (0) and Phil Salt (11) and they were at 13/2. Thereafter, Jonny Bairstow was joined by Harry Brook at the crease to carry on the Three Lions.

The pair revived England's batting after two early wickets with a 56-run partnership until Bairstow was dismissed for 31 off 18 balls at 69/3. Then, Moeen Ali joined Brook at the crease and formed a 38-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take England past 100-run mark in the 9th over.

Ali contributed with an innings of 16 off 6 balls before he was dismissed at 107/5. Liam Livingstone chipped in with his cameo innings of 13 off 4 balls before he was dismissed 122/5. Harry Brook remained unbeaten on 47 off 20 balls at a strike rate of 235.

Michael van Lingen and David Wiese efforts in vain

Chasing a hefty 123-run target in 10 overs, Namibia were off to a good start. The openers Michael van Lingen and Nikolaas Davin formed a 44-run partnership before the latter decided to retire out. Thereafter, van Lingen was joined by David Wiese at the crease to carry on Namibia's run-chase.

The pair stitched 36-run partnership before Michael van Lingen was dismissed for 33 at 80/2. However, Namibia's required run rate was increasing as they needed 43 runs off six balls to win the match.

After van Lingen's dismissal, David Wiese walked back to the pavilion after scoring a quickfire 27 off 12 balls. Eventually, Namibia were restricted to 84/3 in 10 overs.

Namibia ended their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a win against Oman in the Super Over and three consecutive defeats against Scotland, Australia and England in the group stage.