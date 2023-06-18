ENG vs AUS 1st Test, Ashes 2023: Khawaja 126* Keeps Australia In The Hunt on Day 2 After England's Bold Declaration

Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey led the charge with the bat as Australia managed to bounce back in the final session of Day 2 of the first Test match of the Ashes 2023 series on Saturday.

At the end of the day, Australia managed to put up 311/5 in 94 overs with Carey and Khawaja unbeaten with scores of 126(279)* and 52(80)* respectively. Khawaja struck his first century on English turf, while Carey solidified his worth in the Australian team with some fine strokes.

Early Losses and Green's Departure

Cameron Green fell quite early as the third session kicked off, with Moeen Ali providing the breakthrough for England. However, Carey held one end while Khawaja continued to build his innings.

During their partnership, both batters faced challenging periods when scoring runs became difficult towards the end of the day. Despite the challenges, they managed to build a strong unbeaten partnership of 91, showcasing their resilience.

Head and Khawaja's Partnership

Earlier in the second session, Khawaja and Head accelerated the run rate, picking up boundaries with precision. However, Moeen Ali broke their partnership, but Khawaja ensured the scoring rate didn't drop significantly.

Australia started the second day with Warner and Khawaja at the crease. Warner was dismissed early by Broad, followed by Labuschagne's golden duck. England's bowlers put Australia under immense pressure, but Khawaja stood strong, forming partnerships with Head and Carey.

England's Strong First Innings

England declared their first innings at 393/8 after choosing to bat first. A century from Root and fifties from Bairstow and Crawley powered England to a substantial score. Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia.

Brief Scores: Australia 311/5 (Usman Khawaja 126(279)*, Alex Carey 52(80), and Moeen Ali 2/124) vs England. (With ANI inputs)