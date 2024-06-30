'Ending On A High': Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli On Finishing T20I Career With T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph

Former India captain and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for finishing their illustrious T20I career with a T20 World Cup title. India finally ended their 11-year ICC title with a thrilling 7-run win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

Following India's 2nd T20 World Cup triumph, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from the shortest format of the game for Team India as they wanted the younger generation to carry forward in the T20Is.

Sachin Tendulkar took to his Instagram handle and lauded the legendary batting duo for their fantastic career in T20I cricket. Firstly, Tendulkar praised Rohit Sharma for evolving himself as a young talented player to world-cup winning captain, adding that leading Team India to T20 World Cup triumph is a perfect way to end his stellar career.

"I’ve witnessed your evolution from a promising youngster to a World Cup-winning captain from close quarters. Your unwavering commitment & exceptional talent have brought immense pride to the nation. Leading 🇮🇳 to a T20 World Cup victory is the perfect culmination of your stellar career. Well done, Rohit!" Tendulkar wrote

Rohit Sharma started off his international career by playing a huge role in helping Team India win the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue came to closer to winning the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup titles, but lost both to Australia.

Apart from leading the team to T20 World Cup triumph, Rohit Sharma emerged as the highest run-getter for India, amassing 257 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 36.71 in 8 matches.

'One of the greats of the gentleman’s game': Tendulkar on Virat Kohli

The legendary batter hailed Virat Kohli as one of the greats of the sport, adding that he is looking forward to see Kohli winning matches for Team India in ODIs and Tests.

"You have been a true champion of this sport. You may have had a rough time earlier in the tournament, but last night you proved why you’re truly one of the greats of the gentleman’s game. Competing in six World Cups and clinching victory in the last one is an experience I know well. I hope to see you continue winning matches for India in the longer formats of the game." Sachin Tendulkar wrote.

Virat Kohli found his form at the right time as he playing a brilliant innings of 76 off 59 balls to help India post a total of 176/7 in 20 overs before the bowlers did their job by restricting South Africa to 169/8 in a stipulated 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma ended his T20I career as the leading run-getter with 4231in 159 matches, while Virat Kohli finished second with 4188 runs in 125 matches.