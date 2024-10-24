Embarrassment! Fans Shout 'MCA Hume Pani Do' In Protest Over Lack of Drinking Water Under Scorching Heat During IND vs NZ 2nd Test; See Pic

Image: X

In a major embarrassment for BCCI and MCA officials cricket fans in Pune were left high and dry under the scorching sun with no water facilities available inside the Maharashtra ticket Association Stadium. Fans have come out in huge numbers to show their support to Team India against New Zealand on Day 1, however, they were left without any water. In the picture going viral on social media, fans waited to get drinking water bottles from the security personnel

The slogans like, "MCA hume paani Do, MCA hay hay" are going loud at the MCA stadium and the situation surely is humiliating for the state association and even BCCI. The officials would now have to ensure that they take the necessary steps to avoid more protest in the coming days as more crowds are likely to make their way into the stadium



New Zealand in a steady position despite early setbacks

The ongoing Tets match in Pune is vital for bot Indi and New Zealand. Team India are looking to bounce back and level the series against New Zealand. The Kiwis on the other hand are looking to create history by winning the series.

In the latest update New Zealand have lost three wickets while crossing the 150 runs mark. Tom Latham, Will Young and Devon Conway were the three batters to have been dismissed by Raviochandran Ashwin on Day 1.

The veteran spinner also went past Nathan Lyon to become the leading wicket-taker in the World Test Championship (WTC). He now has 188 wickets in 39 matches at an impressive average of 20.71 in Tests since the World Test Championship was introduced in 2019. Nathan