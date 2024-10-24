 Embarrassment! Fans Shout 'MCA Hume Pani Do' In Protest Over Lack of Drinking Water Under Scorching Heat During IND vs NZ 2nd Test; See Pic
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsEmbarrassment! Fans Shout 'MCA Hume Pani Do' In Protest Over Lack of Drinking Water Under Scorching Heat During IND vs NZ 2nd Test; See Pic

Embarrassment! Fans Shout 'MCA Hume Pani Do' In Protest Over Lack of Drinking Water Under Scorching Heat During IND vs NZ 2nd Test; See Pic

Fans waited to get drinking water bottles from the security personnel

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

In a major embarrassment for BCCI and MCA officials cricket fans in Pune were left high and dry under the scorching sun with no water facilities available inside the Maharashtra ticket Association Stadium. Fans have come out in huge numbers to show their support to Team India against New Zealand on Day 1, however, they were left without any water. In the picture going viral on social media, fans waited to get drinking water bottles from the security personnel

The slogans like, "MCA hume paani Do, MCA hay hay" are going loud at the MCA stadium and the situation surely is humiliating for the state association and even BCCI. The officials would now have to ensure that they take the necessary steps to avoid more protest in the coming days as more crowds are likely to make their way into the stadium

New Zealand in a steady position despite early setbacks

The ongoing Tets match in Pune is vital for bot Indi and New Zealand. Team India are looking to bounce back and level the series against New Zealand. The Kiwis on the other hand are looking to create history by winning the series.

FPJ Shorts
Cyclone Dana: Indian Navy Prepares For Disaster Relief Along Odisha & Bengal Coast, NDRF Teams Deployed; VIDEO
Cyclone Dana: Indian Navy Prepares For Disaster Relief Along Odisha & Bengal Coast, NDRF Teams Deployed; VIDEO
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs 3 Suspects From Pune; Total Arrests Reach 14
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs 3 Suspects From Pune; Total Arrests Reach 14
From Farmhouses To Investments: What’s In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Wallet? Here’s What Her ₹12 Crore Net Worth Includes!
From Farmhouses To Investments: What’s In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Wallet? Here’s What Her ₹12 Crore Net Worth Includes!
Piramal Pharma Shares Rocket By 17% After 172% Rise In Profits
Piramal Pharma Shares Rocket By 17% After 172% Rise In Profits

In the latest update New Zealand have lost three wickets while crossing the 150 runs mark. Tom Latham, Will Young and Devon Conway were the three batters to have been dismissed by Raviochandran Ashwin on Day 1.

The veteran spinner also went past Nathan Lyon to become the leading wicket-taker in the World Test Championship (WTC). He now has 188 wickets in 39 matches at an impressive average of 20.71 in Tests since the World Test Championship was introduced in 2019. Nathan

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Rachin Ravindra Scores 50, New Zealand Innings Remain Steady

IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Rachin Ravindra Scores 50, New Zealand Innings Remain Steady

Embarrassment! Fans Shout 'MCA Hume Pani Do' In Protest Over Lack of Drinking Water Under Scorching...

Embarrassment! Fans Shout 'MCA Hume Pani Do' In Protest Over Lack of Drinking Water Under Scorching...

'Allegations Made With Political Motives': Khar Gymkhana President Says 'No Evidence' Against...

'Allegations Made With Political Motives': Khar Gymkhana President Says 'No Evidence' Against...

'Negative Captain': Sunil Gavaskar Takes Dig At Rohit Sharma's Captaincy During IND vs NZ 2nd Test

'Negative Captain': Sunil Gavaskar Takes Dig At Rohit Sharma's Captaincy During IND vs NZ 2nd Test

Milestone Moment! Ravichandran Ashwin Overtakes Australia's Nathan Lyon To Become Highest...

Milestone Moment! Ravichandran Ashwin Overtakes Australia's Nathan Lyon To Become Highest...