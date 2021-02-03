Elite panelists for MSSA handball workshop

Mumbai: Star-studded line-up of speakers which include the likes of professionals managing the sport of handball in India, representatives of the sport from governing bodies across the world, film celebrities who've been former players, and many others, at the MSSA handball workshop via a webinar to be held on February 5-6, from 4.30pm onwards.

This two-day webinar will feature, Anandeshwar Panday, IOA Treasurer is the chief guest. Among the other notable speakers on the opening day are Stefan Albrechston (Sweden), International Handball Federation, acting Chairman, Committee for Development, Pier Luigi Montauti (Italy), Founder, Promoter and President from 1973 of Interamnia World Cup, Fredrik Anderson (Sweden), CEO/General Secretary of Partille Cup, Roop Kumar Naidu, Regional Director, Sports Authority of India (Nagpur Centre), Virendar Bhandarkar, Sports Director, Sports Authority of India (Aurangabad), Randhir Singh, Jt. Secretary, Handball Federation of India, Saikrishna Hatangadi, President, Mumbai Handball Academy, Sandeep Joshi, President, Mumbai Mahanagar Handball, and Amruda Nair, Founder of Araiya Hotels & Resorts and former state-level handball player.

On the second day, the webinar will be addressed by Esha Deol and Richa Palod, both Bollywood actress and former state-level handball players, Pooja (Tina) Dehal, international photographer and former national-level handball player, Jasmeet Sabharwal, Chairman & Managing Director of the Max Group of Companies and former handball Player, Sheetal Sabharwal, practicing obstetrician & gynecologist and former state-level handball Player, Nishant Joshi, leading distributor of PEPSICO in India, Sakshi Mehta, former state-level handball player, Harinderpal Singh Chinna, coaching at National Institute of Sports (Patiala), Lukas Nagy (Slovakia) Slovakian national referee and EHF referee, Pelin Radu (Romania) Romanian national referee & President of Bistrita, Nasuad County Handball Association and Vijaykumar Kaza, Technical Referee Mumbai in-charge.

Principals, PE teachers and coaches of MSSA affiliated schools and institutions are requested to encourage your students and parents to participate in this workshop. If you register for the workshop, do ensure you attend it since there is a provision for a limited number of participants only.

Those interested in attending the workshop may join the webinar via Zoom ID 81017743357 (Password: U4VmnP).