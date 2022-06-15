Elite Division League football: Central Bank ride to victory on Kamran Ansari brace

Mumbai: Central Bank of India returned to winning ways as they handed defending champions Mumbai Customs a 2-0 defeat in the Elite Division League football match played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday evening.

Once again the star performer of Central Bank success was their proficient goal-scorer Kamran Ansari who scored both the goals to seal the win.

Central Bank who had dropped points as they played out a 2-2 draw with Reserve Bank of India in the last outing, dished out a much-improved performance against the determined Customs outfit and the exchanges witnessed were quite entertaining and exciting.

After a barren first session, Central Bank against the run of play took the lead with Kamran putting the finishing touch to a well-constructed move down the right-wing early in the second period.

Customs tried hard to find the equalizer, but they were unable to break through rival defence and have a clear shot at the opponents' goal. Central Bank after having survived some anxious moments in front of their citadel scored an insurance goal with Kamran slotting home from close midway through the half to score his and the teams’ second goal and secure their victory.

Result: Central Bank of India 2 (Kamran Ansari 2) beat Employees Mumbai Customs 0