Elite Division League: Central Bank rally to hold Air India 1-1

Mumbai: Central Bank of India produced another strong fighting performance and managed to hold former champions Air India to a 1-1 draw in a well-contested Elite Division League football match played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

The multiple time champions Air India against the run of play took the lead through Mrunal Tandel goal. But, a determined Central Bank fought back and restored parity with Mustafa Shaikh scoring from a penalty to force a draw and division of two points.

Results: Air India 1 (Mrunal Tandel) drew with Central Bank of India 1 (Mustafa Shaikh).