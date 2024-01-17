 '...Ek To 2 Zero Ho Gaya Hai': Rohit Sharma Miffed With Umpire For Denying Him First Run Of Series vs AFG; Watch Video
Rohit Sharma flicked the second ball of the third T20I off his pads and the ball went down to the boundary line. But umpire Virender Sharma gave it leg-byes which irked the Hitman.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 08:03 PM IST
article-image

India captain Rohit Sharma was not happy with the on-field umpire who denied him his first run of the T20I series against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Rohit was heard telling Virender on the stump mic that he had got an inside-edge on the ball.

"Arey Viru, pehle wala thigh pad diya tha kya? Itna bada bat laga hai. Ek toh idhar 2 zero ho gaya hain," Rohit said to the umpire.

The replays indeed showed that Rohit had edged the ball and should have earned his first runs of the series but it wasn't to be. The 36-year-old had registered two ducks in the first two T20Is in Mohali and Indore.

Rohit failed to open his account in the first two T20Is after returning to the format for Team India after a gap of 14 months.

India off to disastrous start in Bengaluru

His decision to bat first at the M Chinnaswamy stadium after winning the toss backfired as India lost four quick wickets in the powerplay thanks to the brilliant spells from Fareed Ahmed Malik and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Fareed got the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Virat Kohli (0) and Sanju Samson (0), while Omarzai sent back Shivam Dube to leave India reeling in the series finale.

Both Kohli and Samson were dismissed for first ball ducks.

India though, shouldn't be bothered much as they already have the series in the bag. This however, is the final T20I they will play as a team before going to the West Indies for the World Cup in June.

