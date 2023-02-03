e-Paper Get App
Eight teams to participate in RFS Talyarkhan cricket

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic
Mumbai: Eight leading teams from the city, including defending champions Cricket Club of India (CCI) will be seen in action fighting for the top honours in the Bombay Gymkhana Ltd. organized Nirlon-R.F.S. Talyarkhan Memorial Invitation Cricket Tournament 2022-2023, which is scheduled to commence from Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

The tournament will be conducted under the auspices of Mumbai Cricket Association is being sponsored by Nirlon Ltd. and the initial round of matches will be played under floodlights (6.30 pm) at the Bombay Gymkhana grounds.

Besides CCI, the other participating teams this year are P.J. Hindu Gymkhana, Mumbai Police Gymkhana, Parsee Gymkhana, Islam Gymkhana, MCA Colts the runners-up of the last edition, Sponsors XI (Nirlon Ltd) and hosts Bombay Gymkhana.

Champs CCI will begin the defence of their title against Sponsors XI (Nirlon Ltd) in the opening match on Tuesday. On Wednesday, P.J. Hindu Gymkhana will clash with Mumbai Police Gymkhana and the next day former champions Parsee Gymkhana will meet hosts Bombay Gymkhana. Last year’s runners-up MIG Colts and Islam Gymkhana will launch their campaigns in the concluding first-round match on Friday.

The two semi-finals are scheduled to be played on Saturday, February 11and the grand final on Sunday, February 12.

Participating teams: Cricket Club of India, P.J. Hindu Gymkhana, Mumbai Police Gymkhana, Parsee Gymkhana, Islam Gymkhana, MCA Colts, Sponsors XI (Nirlon Ltd) and Bombay Gymkhana.

