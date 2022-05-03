Eid-ul-Fitr: Chennai Super Kings players celebrate festival with family members

IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players celebrated the festival of Eid on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

CSK players including MS Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali were part of the celebrations.

The players sported big smiles as they arrived for the party.

The family members of the CSK players too graced their presence.

The official moon-sighting committee of Telangana, on Monday, May 2,2022, said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday, since the crescent of Shawwal, which is the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, wasn’t sighted in Hyderabad and in other parts of the country.

