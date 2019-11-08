Ederson injury rules him out of high-profile Man City-Liverpool clash

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has been ruled out of the Liverpool clash after the player suffered from a muscle injury following the Champions League draw against Atlanta.

It is learned that Chilean national Claudio Bravo will replace Ederson when Manchester City visit table-toppers Liverpool at Anfield for a high-quality match.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told the press about Ederson's injury and declared him unfit to play on Sunday. “He (Ederson) is not able to play on Sunday. We have another top goalkeeper, Claudio Bravo can do it too,” Guardiola told reporters.

"We won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup thanks to Claudio Bravo. He’s an exceptional goalkeeper... an international goalkeeper. I have no doubts, Guardiola added further.

When Pep was asked on Bravo receiving the red card against Atlanta, the manager defended his player's actions terming him as an incredible goalkeeper.

"The red card at Atalanta is because we lost the ball in a dangerous position. He won the Copa America, respect that guy, he's an incredible goalkeeper."

Last year in October when City visited Anfield they played out a goalless draw. City's Riyad Mahrez had missed a penalty sailing the shot over the crossbar which denied the Citizens three points.

If Liverpool beats Guardiola's men, they will extend their lead towards their first title since 1990. Manchester City can't afford to drop points as it will be a difficult challenge for them to chase the title ahead.