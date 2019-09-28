Easy outing for top-ranked players in Badminton Championship

Mumbai: Top seeds lived up to their billing as all them stayed alive in the Gautam Thakkar Sub Junior Badminton Championship, supported by Shyam Bhatia Cricket for Care foundation, promoted by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by Bombay Gymkhana here on Saturday.

Leading the assault on opponents was the under-17 top seed Siddharth Bhuta who outplayed Om Pawar 30-10, followed by the second seed Pranav Kamble who had a busy day as he won to back to back matches to advance to the pre-quarters. Also joining was Riya Venherkar. It was in the girls under-13 Riya defeated Deepti Pillay.

It was rather a rough campaign on the third day of the championship for Kamble. Though he was erratic letting his opponent, Vedant Shrivastav off the hooks with seven-point deficit midway through the encounter but bounced to prove that he was not an easy nut to crack taking the take the match 30-24.

Coming back on the court later in the day, Kamble showed no signs of slowing down as he cruising past Chimay Udasi 30-20. Riya had an easy outing, as she just stood and delivered the best shots in her kit to take a massive lead of 15-3 at one stage before scripting a 30-11 final scoreline.

Results:

Boy (U-15): L Monteiro bt N Narkhede 30-13; H Doshi bt A Bavare 30-24; P Kamble bt T Jadhav 30-21; S Agarwal bt K Bhageria 30-18; S Gajbhiye bt O Pawar 30-16; A Sanghvi bt J Korda 30-13; S Phatak bt C Yadav 30-7; H N Sharma [2] bt S Megharaj 30-16. U-17: S Bhuta bt O Pawar 30-10; K Patel bt R Rao 30-19; M Joshi bt S Sawant 30-16; A Bavare bt S Dhamankar 30-15; R Sundaram bt A Bhatia 30-22; P Kamble bt C Udasi 30-20; V Gera bt H Kadakia 30-28; S Phatak bt P Nair 30-22

Girls (U-13): R Vinherkar bt D Pillay 30-11; A V Shetty bt S Dhake 30-23; K A Tithe bt A Nanda 30-29; A Shah bt Ji Shah 30-12; S Ravi bt Z Lobo 30-16; V Kulkarni bt S Sawant 30-8; N Negi bt H Jain 30-25; S Kaurbt Shailja Upadhyay 30-26.