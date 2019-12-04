East Bengal hold Real Kashmir to 1-1 draw in I-League

Kalyani: Marcos De La Espada's 75th minute strike helped Kolkata giants East Bengal hold Real Kashmir FC to a 1-1 draw in their I-League encounter here on Wednesday.

Although East Bengal enjoyed 64 per cent possession over the course of the match, Real Kashmir held their nerves to leave the ground with one point.

After Gnohere Krizo put the Kashmir-based side in the driver's seat in the 33rd minute, De La Espada heeled in the equaliser in the 75th minute to provide East Bengal supporters with some much-needed respite.

From the start, the hosts were looking fluent and were passing swiftly going forward with intent. They got the first free-kick of the match but a poor delivery by Juan Mera Gonzales was easily cleared by the RKFC defence line.

East Bengal's Spanish combination was proving difficult to deal with by the Real Kashmir backline as within blink of an eye Gonzales accelerated and was almost through when he was fouled by Ritwik Kumar Das. The foul resulted in the first yellow card of the match in the 14th minute.