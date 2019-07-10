Dutee Chand wins 100m gold at World University Games

<p><strong>Naples</strong>: Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has won the gold medal in women's 100-metre sprint at the 30th Summer University Games in Naples, Italy becoming the first Indian to win do so. She clocked 11.32 seconds.</p><p>The 23-year-old had qualified for the finals with a 11.41 seconds finish in the semifinal heats and led the final race from start to finish on Tuesday.</p><p>This is the first gold medal for India at this edition of the games. No Indian had qualified for the 100-metre final in the history of the University Games before this.</p><p>"With years of hardwork and your blessings, I have yet again broken the record by winning the Gold in 100m dash in 11.32 seconds at The World University Games, Napoli. In the pictures, are the winners too, with a heart of Gold from Germany and Sweden," tweeted Chand on Wednesday. </p><p>She also posted a picture of herself with the gold medal and captioned it: "Picked it up". "Pull me down, I will come back stronger!" she tweeted another picture.</p><p>Chand, a 100m record holder and winner of two Asian Games silver medals, recently made up the headlines after she opened up about her homosexuality. She revealed that she is in a same-sex relationship with a girl from her home town.</p><p>Born in Chaka Gopalpur in Odisha to cotton weavers, Chand has been championing the cause of eligibility of female athletes in track and field events.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>