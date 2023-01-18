e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsDutee Chand speaks out over doping allegations: 'I have never touched any kind of performance-enhancing drugs'

Dutee Chand speaks out over doping allegations: 'I have never touched any kind of performance-enhancing drugs'

The urine sample of the 26-year-old has returned adverse analytical findings (AAF) for 'andarine', 'ostarine' and 'ligandrol'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Dutee Chand | File Photo
Follow us on

Indian sprint ace Dutee Chand tested positive for prohibited anabolic steroids during an out-of-competition testing and has been provisionally suspended. The urine sample of the 26-year-old, who finished second in both the 100m and 200m events at the 2018 Asian Games and is the reigning national 100m champion, has returned adverse analytical findings (AAF) for 'andarine', 'ostarine' and 'ligandrol', said a doping control notification on adverse analytical findings issued by the National Anti-doping Agency (NADA). Now Dutee has denied she received any letter.

Read Also
Fact Check: Is Indian star athlete Dutee Chand married?
article-image

Dutee also said that she had been competing for a long time at the highest level and that she had never used a banned substance. “I have been competing at the highest level for almost a decade and I have never touched or used any kind of performance-enhancing drugs. I have given my samples whenever asked. In 2014 I had to fight for my right to run due hyperandrogenism case and now this has come up. I’ll have to see the letter first to tell you what my next step will be,” Dutee was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Read Also
Commonwealth Games 2022: Dutee Chand unfurls Pride flag at opening ceremony
article-image

She added, “I haven’t received any letter from doping agencies or federation yet. I only got to know through media people that a letter is being circulated on social media.”

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Gill scores sublime century, Kiwis claw back with...

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Gill scores sublime century, Kiwis claw back with...

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill shatters Virat Kohli's record to become fastest Indian to 1000 ODI runs;...

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill shatters Virat Kohli's record to become fastest Indian to 1000 ODI runs;...

Dutee Chand speaks out over doping allegations: 'I have never touched any kind of...

Dutee Chand speaks out over doping allegations: 'I have never touched any kind of...

WATCH: Rafael Nadal's wife tears up after defending champion crashes out of Australian Open 2023

WATCH: Rafael Nadal's wife tears up after defending champion crashes out of Australian Open 2023

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat protest against 'harrasment' by WFI in Delhi

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat protest against 'harrasment' by WFI in Delhi