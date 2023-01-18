Dutee Chand speaks out over doping allegations: 'I have never touched any kind of performance-enhancing drugs'

Dutee Chand | File Photo

Indian sprint ace Dutee Chand tested positive for prohibited anabolic steroids during an out-of-competition testing and has been provisionally suspended. The urine sample of the 26-year-old, who finished second in both the 100m and 200m events at the 2018 Asian Games and is the reigning national 100m champion, has returned adverse analytical findings (AAF) for 'andarine', 'ostarine' and 'ligandrol', said a doping control notification on adverse analytical findings issued by the National Anti-doping Agency (NADA). Now Dutee has denied she received any letter.

Dutee also said that she had been competing for a long time at the highest level and that she had never used a banned substance. “I have been competing at the highest level for almost a decade and I have never touched or used any kind of performance-enhancing drugs. I have given my samples whenever asked. In 2014 I had to fight for my right to run due hyperandrogenism case and now this has come up. I’ll have to see the letter first to tell you what my next step will be,” Dutee was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

She added, “I haven’t received any letter from doping agencies or federation yet. I only got to know through media people that a letter is being circulated on social media.”