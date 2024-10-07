 Durga Puja 2024: Brian Lara Inaugurates Suruchi Sangha Pandal, Sourav Ganguly Offers Prayers In Howrah; WATCH
Cricket legends Brian Lara and Sourav Ganguly were seen visiting Pandals in different parts of Kolkata on Sunday evening amid the Durga Puja festivities in the City of Joy.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 02:31 PM IST
article-image

Cricket legend Brian Lara is soaking up the vibrant energy of Durga Puja in Kolkata. The city, affectionately called the City of Joy, is alive with lights and celebrations during these Navratri days, with every corner buzzing with excitement for its biggest festival.

Lara, known as the King of Jamaica, has fully embraced the festivities.

Lara goes Desi for Pandal visit

Decked out in a traditional purple silk kurta, he visited the Suruchi Sangha Club’s Durga Puja pandal, just days before the official countdown begins on October 9.

Not only did Lara inaugurate the celebrations, but he also joined in by playing the Dhak (Bengali Drums), adding his own rhythm to the joy of the occasion.

“It’s a wonderful festival,” he shared with the media, clearly impressed by the energy around him.

Meanwhile, Kolkata’s own cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly was also spotted celebrating Durga Puja. The former India captain made his way to pandals in Behala and Howrah, offering prayers and enjoying the festive spirit.

article-image

Kolkata divided over celebrations & protests

However, despite the city’s festive mood, there’s an underlying sadness. Protests have been ongoing after the horrifying RG Kar Medical Hospital gangrape and murder case, which has shocked the nation.

As Kolkata celebrates Durga Puja, it also mourns and protests, with many torn between the joy of tradition and the harsh reality of injustice faced by women.

The city stands at a delicate crossroads, honoring the goddess Durga’s strength and protection while grappling with the painful truths of violence and injustice. It’s a reminder of how celebration and sorrow can often coexist.

