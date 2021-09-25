Durand Cup: Goa cruise into last four

Kalyani (Kolkata): FC Goa continued their brilliant run and played a dominant brand of football throughout the 90 minutes to defeat Delhi FC 5-1 in the 130th Durand Cup quarter finals at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

Goals from Devendra Murgaokar, Muhammed Nemil and Brandon Fernandez in the first half and Leander D’Cunha and RomarioJesuraj in the second, meant despite Delhi getting one back from Nikhil Mali, the Gaurs will take their place in the second semi-final, at the Vivekananda Yuba BharatiKrirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata.

They await the winners of the fourth and final quarter-final game between fellow ISL side Bengaluru FC and Army Green on Saturday.

Delhi FC started well in the first quarter creating quite a few opportunities for themselves. Anwar Ali and Willis Deon Plaza had their chances at scoring but failed to convert each time.

It was all FC Goapost that. In the 15th minute, Devendra Murgaokar scored the first goal and his fourth of the tournament to put the Gaurs ahead. Muhammed Nemil scored another three minutes later.

Brandon Fernandes then lobbed a curler from the left flank over Delhi keeper Lovepreet in added time, to give Goa a big cushion of three goals at half time.

Delhi FC pull one back in the 82nd minuteas Nikhil Mali scored a smart goal after an even smarter Willis Plaza dummy inside the Goa box, spoiling the clean-sheet of Dheeraj under the Gaur’s bar. It took Goa just a couple of minutes to increase their lead, and it was Leander D’ Cunha scored.

Alexander Romario Jesuraj scored the fifth and final goal in injury time.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 12:29 AM IST