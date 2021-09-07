Durand Cup Football: FC Goa off to flying start

Kolkata: FC Goa registered a hard-earned 2-0 victory over regimental side Army Green Football Team in the Durand Cup Football tournament, at the Vivekananda Yubabharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Tuesday.

Goals from Alberto Noguera Ripoll (35’) and Devendra DhakuMurgaokar (59’) sealed the deal for the Gaurs on a rainy afternoon.

As is often the nature of football, the score-line doesn’t reflect the chances Army Green created, it rather shows how wasteful they were in front of goal.

The team in white and green almost caused a huge upset in the 15th minute, when a cross from Vikas Zanje took a wicked deflection and almost caught Goa keeper Naveen Kumar off-guard. Luckily for him, the woodwork saved his blushes.

Juan Ferrando’s side on the other hand were far more clinical when opportunities presented themselves. In the 35th minute, a beautiful through-ball from Goa’s Makan Winkle Chote put Alberto Noguera through on goal. When it came to beating the onrushing Army keeper, the Spaniard slotted home with ice running through his veins.

In the 59th minute, Devendra made it 2-0 for the Gaurs after Romario Jesuraj had found him inside the box with a great delivery.

It was one of those days for Army Green, when they could have done everything they would have wanted to except for scoring. Ten minutes later, forward Lallawmkima had the best chance of the game when the ball landed at his feet following a comedy of errors inside the Goa box. He had all the time in the world to settle himself, which he did and when it was time for him to take the shot, he tried to be too cheeky by taking an extra touch and going around the keeper.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:52 PM IST