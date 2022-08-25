Duleep Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane to captain West Zone; Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur included

Ajinkya Rahane | File picture

The selection committee on Thursday announced a 15-member squad to represent the West Zone team for the Duleep Trophy matches to be played from September 8-25, 2022.

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane was named as captain for the tournament. The squad also included Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur who were rested from India duty.

West Zone squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Chirag Jani, Het Patel, Hardik Tamore, Shams Mulani, Tanish Kotian, Atit Seth, Chintan Gaja, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Satyajeet Bachhav