Dubai's World Cup horse race canceled amid virus scare

Racing's 'Dubai World Cup' has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus, organisers said on Sunday. This year's event was scheduled for March 28.

The main race carries a purse of 12 million USD (11.2 million euros) at the stateof-the-art Meydan racecourse in Dubai. "Dubai World Cup has decided to postpone the 25th edition of the global event until next year," a statement said.

The event was created by horse enthusiast Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai. The main race is a Group 1 flat race of 2km run on a dirt track and has been won by Maktoum's own Godolphin stable with Irish horse Thunder Snow mounted by the great Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon in the last two seasons.