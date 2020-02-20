Dubai Open: Sania Mirza and partner Caroline Garcia crash out in 2nd round of Women's doubles

Sania had earlier pulled out of the Australian Open in January with a calf injury and the Dubai Open is her first tournament since then.

She had first withdrawn from the mixed doubles event in Melbourne, where she was set to play with compatriot Rohan Bopanna, before retiring mid-way through the women's doubles first round match.

Before that she had won the women's doubles title at the Hobart International with partner Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine. It was Sania's first tournament after a two-year hiatus from the sport following the birth of her first child.