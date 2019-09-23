D’Souza Football Academy earn full points in MDFA League

Mumbai: D’Souza Football Academy scored an early goal and they hung on to eke out a 1-0 win over KSA Amabitious FC in a III Division play-off match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the St. Xavier’s ground, Parel here on Monday. Striker Madan Ghogle netted the lone winning goal in the eighth minute.

In the second match, Somaiya Sports Academy recorded an identical 1-0 win over Brillian Sports Academy. Rushabh Shah scored the all-important winner in the 12th minute.

Results:

(III Div): D’Souza Football Academy: 1 (Madan Ghogle) bt KSA Ambitious FC 0; Somaiya Sports Academy: 1 (Rushabh Shah) bt Brillian Sports Academy 0.