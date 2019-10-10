D’Souza Football Academy claim MDFA Div-III crown

Mumbai: D’Souza Football Academy worked hard to record a 3-1 win against Jeevies FC in a closely fought Third Division final of the Rustomjee-MDFA Football League 2019-2020 and played at the Cooperage ground.

The summit clash witnessed a keen tussle for supremacy as both teams tried their best to break down the rival defences. But, neither of the teams managed to find the mark and the match fizzled out into a draw amd was extended to the penalty shootout tie-breaker.

D’Souza FA showed a lot of promise at the start and created quite a few chances, but the Jeevies defence stood the test and managed to keep the rival attackers at bay.

On the other hand, Jeevies FC also had their moments in front of the opponents’ goal, but they also failed to bulge the net. With both teams missing the target the match ended in a goalless draw.

In the ensuing tie-breaker, D’Souza FA held their nerves and successfully scored through Suraj S., Aaron Rebello and Owais Khan, while Jeevies FC scored only one through Vijay Chavan. D’Souza FA goalkeeper Akash Nair made two fine saves in the tie-breaker.

Result – Div-III (final): D’Souza Football Academy 3 (Suraj S., Aaron Rebello, Owais Khan) beat Jeevies FC 1 (Vijay Chavan) via the tie-breaker. Full-time 0-0.