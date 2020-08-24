'Dreams came true': Robert Lewandowski on winning his first ever Champions League

Manuel Neuer kept his side safe as he kept denying the efforts of Kylian Mbappe, who saw two of his shots blocked, and Neymar, who also was not able to break down the German wall.

"I don't know what to say. We have worked very hard for success, we have been trying for so many years. We made history. We beat PSG but we also won all the matches in this edition of the Champions League. I'm proud of this team, of the football we played", said Lewandowski after the match in the interview for Polish TV Polsat.

"My dreams came true. I've worked for that for a long time. I dreamed about raising the cup since I was a child. It's known that the first time is the hardest. I have no words. The emotion is huge so I cried after the final whistle. Such success will drive me to further work," he added.

Moreover, Bayern Munich have become the first team in the history of the most important club competition in Europe to win every game of the campaign on the way to the title.

With their 11th consecutive win coming over PSG in the final, Hansi Flick's team have now also set the record for the longest consecutive winning run in the history of the Champions League.