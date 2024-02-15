'Dream To Play For The Indian Team In Front Of Him': Sarfaraz Khan Dedicates Test Debut To His Father

Sarfaraz Khan with his father. | (Credits: Twitter)

All that Sarfaraz Khan wanted since the beginning of his cricket journey as a six-year-old was to become an international player in front of his father.

Two decades later, that dream came true on Thursday for the Mumbaikar when he was handed his Test cap ahead of the third match against England by no less than former captain Anil Kumble with his father Naushad watching tearfully.

As was expected, he proved his worth with a half century which could have been a bigger knock if not for the run out at non-striker's end following a mix up with unbeaten centurion Ravindra Jadeja.

"I was six-years-old when he started my cricket (training)" - Sarfaraz Khan

The 26-year-old was, however, too happy to have any complaints.

"Coming to the ground for the first time and getting the cap in front of my father. I was six-years-old when he started my cricket (training). It was my dream to play for the Indian team in front of him," Sarfaraz told the media here after the end of day's play in which India were 326/5.

A journey that is all heart 🫶🥹



Hear from a proud father on a very memorable day for Sarfaraz Khan 🤗 - By @ameyatilak#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Imk7OTuSVM — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2024

India's Test cap No 311, Sarfaraz gave a fine account of himself with a rapid 62.

Sarfaraz said runs and performances did not matter to him as much as playing for India with his father there to watch him.

"It was my father's dream to play for India but unfortunately it couldn't happen due to some reasons, there wasn't much support from home then. He worked very hard on me and is now doing the same with my brother. It was the proudest moment of my life," he said.

"Supported me a lot while I was batting" - Sarfaraz Khan grateful to Ravindra Jadeja

Sarfaraz banished initial nervousness with powerful sweeps and lofted hits down the ground but termed his dismissal -- the run out at the non-striker's end -- a case of "miscommunication".

"It is a part of the game. Miscommunication happens in cricket. Sometimes run-out happens, sometimes you get the runs," he said.

Centuries from Jadeja (110*) and Rohit Sharma (131) guide #TeamIndia to 326/5 at Stumps on Day 1 of the 3rd Test.



Scorecard - https://t.co/eYpzVPnUf8 #INDvENG@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/KVSDlNKmQG — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2024

"I spoke to Jadeja at lunch time and requested him to talk to me while playing. I like talking while playing. It was my first time.

"I told him that when I go out to bat, keep talking to me while playing. He kept talking and supported me a lot while I was batting," Sarfaraz added.