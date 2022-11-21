e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Dream start': England fans delighted after Harry Kane & Co hammer Iran 6-2 in FIFA World Cup 2022 opener

'Dream start': England fans delighted after Harry Kane & Co hammer Iran 6-2 in FIFA World Cup 2022 opener

Bukayo Saka scored a brace for the English team while Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish scored a goal each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

England fans were left pleased after the Three Lions started their World Cup 2022 campaign in style decimating Iran 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Bukayo Saka scored a brace for the English team while Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish scored a goal each.

Iran suffered a huge blow when their goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand collided with his teammate Majid Hosseini. Beiranvand had to be stretchered out in the 19th minute.

England gave a dominant performance which combined skill with speed.

Jude Bellingham got England off the mark in the World Cup 2022 scoring a goal in the 35th minute. Eight minutes later, Bukayo Saka doubled the lead for Gareth Southgate's side to give them a 2-0 lead. Raheem Sterling made it 3-0 in the injury time of the first half. England went into half-time with a healthy lead of 3-0.

Read Also
FIFA World Cup 2022: Jude Bellingham becomes England’s second youngest goal scorer at major...
article-image

In the second half, Saka scored his second goal of the match to make it 4-0 as he found the net in the 62nd minute. Three minutes later Iran too managed to find the nets as Mehdi Taremi scored the team's first goal of the tournament and the scoreline read 4-1 in the English side's favour.

Marcus Rashford helped England restore their four-goal lead as he struck the fifth goal for his side to take a 5-1 lead. Jack Grealish too joined the party scoring in the 89th minute as England stretched their lead to 6-1.

Iran came close to scoring another goal as Sardar Azmoun raced through in stoppage time, but Jordan Pickford produced a fingertip save to turn his effort onto the bar. Iran got a late penalty after a VAR check for a foul on Morteza Pouraliganji which resulted in Taremi scoring his second goal of the match. The match ended with a 6-2 in England's favour.

The Joyous England fans took to social media to share their reactions.

Here are a few reactions

Read Also
FIFA World Cup 2022: Harry Kane will not wear 'One Love' armband against Iran
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FIFA World Cup 2022: England fans hunting for beer end up at sheikh's palace, watch

FIFA World Cup 2022: England fans hunting for beer end up at sheikh's palace, watch

FIFA World Cup 2022: TV journalist robbed live on TV, gets stunning reply from cops

FIFA World Cup 2022: TV journalist robbed live on TV, gets stunning reply from cops

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran players refuse to sing national anthem in protest against Khamenei’s...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran players refuse to sing national anthem in protest against Khamenei’s...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Jude Bellingham becomes England’s second youngest goal scorer at major...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Jude Bellingham becomes England’s second youngest goal scorer at major...

'Shame on you': Iranian women blast FIFA after football governing body shares video of fan wearing...

'Shame on you': Iranian women blast FIFA after football governing body shares video of fan wearing...