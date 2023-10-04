WATCH: Dream 11 Releases New Commercial Featuring Rishabh Pant Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023

Rishabh Pant. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

With Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant sidelined due to the injuries suffered in an accident late last year, he appears in a commercial released by Dream11. The video has gone massively arrival and it shows the Delhi-born cricketer appearing in front of Team India's bus. It also features Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, both of who are part of Team India's squad.

The official handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and national team's skipper Rohit Sharma also shared the video. Below is the clip of the same:

The Men in Blue are indeed searching for their first ICC trophy in a decade, with the 2013 Champions Trophy being their final one. Rohit Sharma's men have the momentum behind them, having won the Asia Cup 2023 and the bilateral ODI series against Australia recently.

Pant, meanwhile, hasn't recovered enough to return to international cricket, but could make his comeback during the England Tests on home soil in January. He turned 26 on Friday and fans inevitably remembered Pant's best innings on the international stage.

Team India dearly missed him during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June, especially with KS Bharat not making an impression with the bat.

India's squad for 2023 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

The two-time World Champions will open their campaign against Australia on October 8th in Chennai.

