Dr. Ramesh Prabhoo Memorial 82nd Maharashtra State Table Tennis Championship: Deepit bags grand double

Mumbai

Deepit Patil with some brilliant all-round play maintained his winning momentum and completed a grand double winning the youth and Junior singles titles, in the Dr. Ramesh Prabhoo Memorial 82nd Maharashtra State Table Tennis Championship organised by The Suburban District Table Tennis Association and played at the Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul, Vile Parle, here on Wednesday.

Deepit who compact in both attack and defence controlled play against Mumbai City’s Tanmay Rane and romped to a fluent 11-5, 12-10, 11-13, 14-12, 12-14, 11-6 win in the youth final. Earlier on he quelled the aspirations of another Mumbai lad Aadil Anand of TSTTA by scripting a 11-13, 11-4, 11-7, 12-10, 9-11, 11-3 win to clinch the junior crown.

In the semi-finals, Tanmay after trailing 2-3 staged a solid fight back by winning the last two games to register a 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 5-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-9 win against TSTTA’s Chinmay Somaiya. Deepti produced another stellar performance to record a hard-fought seven-game win against Mumbai’s Reagan Albuquerque of TSTTA pulling through by a 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-8, 12-14, 12-10 scores.

In the Junior boys’ semi-finals, Deepit staved off a strong late fight from local challenger Jash Modi of TSTTA snatching a 11-4, 11-6, 11-3, 6-11, 7-11, 9-11, 11-9. In the second semi-final which was an all-TSTTA contest, Aadil got the better of Hrishikesh Malhotra rallying to a 5-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8 victory.

Results

Boys (Junior; Qfs): Deepit Patil (THN) bt Neil Mule (PNA) 11-7, 11-9, 11-9, 11-4; Jash Modi (TSTTA) bt Amish Athavle (NDD) 11-7, 11-9, 13-11, 11-6; Aadil Anand (TSTTA) bt Kushal Chopda (NSK) 11-9, 11-13, 12-10, 11-8, 11-4; Hrishikesh Malhotra (TSTTA) bt Swayam Ibraampurkar (TSTTA) 13-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-9. Semi-finals: Deepit Patil (THN) bt Jash Modi (TSTTA) 11-4, 11-6, 11-3, 6-11, 7-11, 9-11, 11-9; Aadil Anand (TSTTA) bt Hrishikesh Malhotra (TSTTA) 5-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8. Final: Deepit Patil (THN) bt Aadil Anand (TSTTA) 11-13, 11-4, 11-7, 12-10, 9-11, 11-3.

Youth: (Qfs): Chinmay Somaiya (TSTTA) bt Hrishikesh Malhotra (TSTTA) 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-4; Tanmay Rane (Mumbai City) bt Aadil Anand (TSTTA) 11-5, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-7; Reagan Albuquerque (TSTTA) bt Shivam Das (TSTTA) 11-8, 11-7, 10-12, 7-11, 11-7, 11-6; Deepit Patil (THN) bt Ashwin Subramanian (TSTTA) 11-6, 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 11-6. Semi-finals: Tanmay Rane (Mumbai City) bt Chinmay Somaiya (TSTTA) 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 5-11, 4-11, 11-8, 11-9; Deepit Patil (THN) bt Reagan Albuquerque (TSTTA) 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 6-11, 11-8, 12-14, 12-10. Final: Deepit Patil (THN) bt Tanmay Rane (Mumbai City) 11-5, 12-10, 11-13, 14-12, 12-14, 11-6.