Dr Nishanth Hiremath S, theatre of operations has moved from racetrack to the isolation wards these days

From Dr Nishanth Hiremath S, the theatre of operations has moved from the racetrack to the isolation wards these days. The boss of emergency medicine and trauma is currently, the regional representative FMSACI Medical Commission, COVID -19, in Bengaluru.

In the pre-lockdown days, he was the medical chief officer at motocross championships around the country and spent his time on the track, looking after drivers in case of accidents, but is now fully engaged with COVID patients at the Bhagwan Mahaveer Hospital on Airport Road in Bengaluru, logging in over 12 hour-days.

“Yes, that's our profession, no matter where one is. In the present suitation, our duty is to serve the people,” said Dr Hiremath, talking to The Free Press Journal from Bengaluru, during a break.

This noble profession has been taking a beating literally and otherwise, with doctors being accused of making money at the cost of humans, and on many occasions, ventilators have been labelled as money-making machines. What does the doctor think? Dr Hiremath laughs. “Human beings have short memories and we try not to be bogged down by it.

The very people who had a lot of negative things to say about healthcare professionals and the doctors per se, are now praising us at this time of crisis,” he says. “People used to say that ventilators are money-making machines, but today, these have proved to be life-saving machines, and that says it all,” he observes.

Every doctor, nurse, paramedic, housekeeping staff and all the other foot soldiers fighting COVID-19, are doing so on a war footing and in it for the long haul, even if it means staying away from their families.

Those days are gone when medicos would say, 'We began our day at 6 or 7am.' The world over, our fraternity has been working round the clock, tending to patients in and pushing back the monster virus. “

We are the frontliners and happy to undertake such a demanding job. No matter what the situation is, we healthcare professionals will never back off,” says the Vasant Nagar resident. "We are giving our best and it would be nice to get some appreciation from the public,” he says. " We will work as long as we are required to,” he signs off, as he has been summoned by the nurse.