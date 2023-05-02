Dr H.D. Kanga Knockout cricket tournament 2023: Bombay Gymkhana beat Union CC by 114 runs

Bombay Gymkhana registered a facile 115-run win against Union Cricket Club in a Group-C first round match of the Dr H.D. Kanga Knockout cricket tournament 2023, and played at the Bombay Gymkhana ground, on Sunday.

Chosing to bat after winning the toss, Bombay Gymkhana powered by the half century knocks from Nishad Gabhawala 76 runs and Arjun Baigatkar 57 runs piled up a fighting total of 292 for 9 wickets from their quota of 45 overs. Baliram Pal chipped in with 49 runs, while Union CC bowlers Arun Kelaskar (4/37) and Sandeep Joshi (3/47) were responsible for picking the wickets. In reply, Union CC were dismissed for 177 runs in 34.4 overs. Vivek Samogar waged a lone battle making a valiant 91 runs.

In another match, Bandra Gymkhana posted a thumping 179-run win against Shri Shivaji CC. Bandra Gymkhana batters Jitesh Purabia 95 runs, Deepak Bhogle 58 runs and Mehul Gokani 39 runs helped build a huge total. Later, Bandra Gymkhana bowlers Amit Rathod (3/21 and Bhavik Patel 3/26) broke the Shivaji CC batting and bundled them out 113 runs in 22.3 overs to complete their easy win.

Brief scores: Bombay Gymkhana 292 for 9, 45 overs (Nishad Gabhawala 76, Arjun Baigatkar 57, Baliram Pal 49; Arun Kelaskar 4/37, Sandeep Joshi 3/47) beat Union Cricket Club 177 all out, 34.4 overs (Vivek Samogar 91). Result: Bombay Gymkhana won by 115 runs.

Kamath Memorial CC 173 all out, 39.4 overs (Sai Angre 39*, Rupesh Naik 34, Saiel Surve 36; Arjun Tiwari 3/25, Omkar Gaikwad 3/30) beat Diamond Star CC 86 all out, 31 overs (Sai Angre 4/8). Result: Kamath Memorial Cricket Club won by 87 runs.

Gay Cavaliers CC 173 all out, 38.4 overs (Bhavishya Gaikwad 46; Ankur Singh 4/24, Jaydeep Patil 3/10) beat Jaico Cricket Club 167 all out, 31.4 overs (Jaydeep Patil 55, Naeem Qureshi 36; Roshan Gupta 5/35). Result: Gay Cavaliers CC won by 6 runs.

Poisar Brothers SC 179 for 9, 37 overs (Vinay Rathod 34, Harsh Pise 31) lost to Merry Youngsters 180 for 2, 32.2 overs (Akash Patil 78*, Pranav Thikrul 56). Result: Merry Youngsters won by 8 wickets.

Bandra Gymkhana 292 for 7, 40 overs (Jitesh Purabia 95, Deepak Bhogle 58, Mehul Gokani 39; Nishit Shetty 3/31) beat Shri Shivaji CC 113 all out, 22.3 overs (Amit Rathod 3/21, Bhavik Patel 3/26). Result: Bandra Gymkhana won by 179 runs

Indian Dynamite CC 204 for 9, 45 overs (Nitesh Shinde 40, Tejas Godke 34; Ashish Belchada 3/38) lost to Mulund Challengers 207 for 8, 42.3 overs (Kiran Vathori 73*; Akshay Suryavanshi 4/31). Result: Mulund Challengers won by 2 wickets.

Prabodhan Goregaon 108 all out, 18 overs (Satish Kadam 4/16, Pratik Gupta 3/25) lost to Young Star K. Akton SC, Vasai 109 for 9, 15.3 overs (Kashish Jain 53*; Jay Tolia 3/22). Result: Young Star K. Akton SC won by 1 wicket.

Hind Sevak CC 304 for 9, 45 overs (Mandar Garude 56, Sudarshan Acharya 41, Nishchay Navale 38; Manoj Ghodekar 3/45) beat Catholic Gymkhana 107 all out, 31.4 overs (Sandeep Agarwal 51). Result: Hind Sevak CC won by 197 runs.