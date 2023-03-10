Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup: Valsangkar’s ton propels MPT to tense 7-run win

Representative pic

Mumbai, March 9: Kaushal Valsangkar’s cracking century knock 101 runs (48-balls, 15x4, 2x6) helped Mumbai Port Trust snatch a narrow 7-run win against AG (L&R) in a first round match of the RCF T20 cricket tournament for the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup 2023, organized by Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited under the auspices of the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and played at the RCF Colony ground, Chembur on Thursday.

Mumbai Port Trust batting first lost five wickets in reaching a substantial total of 209 runs in 20 overs. Besides Valsangkar’s ton the others who helped lift the total was Dashrath Chavan who scored n uneaten 45 runs and Vedprakash Jaiswal 31 runs.

Later, the Mumbai Port Trust bowlers bowled well to restrict AG (L&R) Club to 202 runs for the loss of 8 wickets from their 20 overs to snatch a tense win. The top order batsmen made good contributions with Bravish Shetty scoring a 27-ball 62 runs Bhavesh Patel 44 runs, Rohan Gajjar an unbeaten 36* and Nikhil Patil 34 runs, but all their efforts went in vain.

In another match, Repro India Limited registered a 47-run wictory against hosts RCF Ltd. SC to move to the second round. Repro India were dismissed for 209 runs in 19.4 overs and then they contained the RCF batsmen who could only score 162 runs for 7 wickets from their quota of 20 overs.

Brief scores: Repro India Ltd. 209 all out, 19.4 overs (Vishwajit Jagdale 53, Harsh Salunkhe 48, Yogesh Dongre 46; Sachin Kakdekar 4 for 13, Yogesh Patil 2 for 21) beat RCF Ltd. SC 162 for 7 wickets, 20 overs (Malhar Vanjari 88, Sachin Kakdekar 21; Sumit Markali 4 for 17). Result: Repro India won By 47 runs

Mumbai Port Trust 209 for 5 wickets, 20 overs (Kaushal Valsangkar 101 (48-balls, 15x4, 2x6), Dashrath Chavan 45* (28-balls, 3x4, 2x6), Vedprakash Jaiswal 31; Swapnil Bandivar 3 for 43) beat AG (L&R) Club 202 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Bravish Shetty 62 (27-balls, 7x4,4x6), Bhavesh Patel 44, Nikhil Patil 34, Rohan Gajjar 36*; Vishal Varande 2 for 32, Yogesh Dicholkar 2 for 35). Result: Mumbai Port Trust won by 7 runs.