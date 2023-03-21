Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup: DTDC Express comfortably win Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup

The victorious DTDC Express team members are all smiles as they pose with the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup and along with Chief Guest, former Indian cricketer Karsan Ghavri and Nazat Shaikh, Director Finance, RCF. DTDC Express defeated Teleperformance DIBS by 75-runs in the final of the RCF T20 Cricket Tournament at the RCF ground, Chembur. |

Mumbai, March 21: A remarkable all-round team effort by the DTDC Express cricket team ensured they emerged worthy champions lifting the prestigious Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup. DTDC Express overall dominance with bat and ball enabled them to inflict an authoritative 75-runs victory against Teleperfomance DIBS in the final of the RCF T20 cricket tournament 2023, organized by Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited under the auspices of the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and played at the RCF Colony ground, Chembur on Monday evening.

Electing to bat first, DTDC’s top-order batsmen batted confidently and scored runs quickly and posted a challenging total of 207 for the loss of just four wickets from their stipulated 20 overs. Later, Teleperformance faced with a stiff 208 runs target for victory did not get going and were pegged back the rival bowling attack and their innings closed at 132 for 9 wickets from their quota o 20 overs.

DTDC opening pair of skipper Anish Chaudhery 90 runs (55-balls, 9x4,4x6) and prolific batsman Japjeet Randhawa 63 runs (34-balls, 6x4,2x6) provided the team with perfect start and the duo put on 141 runs for the first wicket to lay the foundation for their big total on the scoreboard. Later, all-rounder Omkar Ghule struck a rapid 35 runs (20-balls, 2x4,3x6) to further boost the score. Shashank Mistry 2 for 36 runs was Teleperformance’s best bowler.

Teleperfomance top batsmen struggled in the middle and were unable to build on the decent starts they got to try and surpass the winning target. Lower order batters Aayush Raghuvashi 32 runs (26-balls, 1x4,3x6) and Aman Manihar 27 runs tried their best to put up a late fight back, but they too were dismissed by the rival bowlers and succumbed to defeat. Sagar Chhabria 24 runs and Adeeb Usmani 20 runs were the other two batsmen who failed to stay long at the crease. DTDC Express bowlers Aniket Singh 3 for 9 and Omkar Ghule 3 for 26 were impressive and completed the win for the team.

Chief Guest, former Indian cricketer Karsan Ghavri along with Nazat Shaikh, Director Finance, RCF presented the glittering Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup and a cheque of RS 75,000 to the DTDC Express team and the runners-up trophy and a cheque of RS 50,000 to Teleperformance players.

Omkar Ghule who scored 101 runs and picked 9 wickets in four matches was declared ‘Player of the Series’ and received a handsome trophy and a cash award of Es 5,000.

Brief scores: DTDC Express 207 for 4 wickets, 20 overs (Anish Chaudhery 90 (55-balls, 9x4,4x6), Japjeet Randhawa 63 (34-balls, 6x4,2x6), Omkar Ghule 35 (20-balls, 2x4,3x6); Shashank Mistry 2 for 36) beat Teleperfomance DIBS 132 for 9 wickets, 20 overs (Aayush Raghuvashi 32 (26-balls, 1x4,3x6), Aman Manihar 27, Sagar Chhabria 24, Adeeb Usmani 20; Aniket Singh 3 for 9, Omkar Ghule 3 for 26). Result: DTDC Express Ltd Won By 75 runs.

Individual awards:

Player of the Final: Anish Chaudhary (DTDC Express).

Best Batsman of the Tournament: Rounaq Sharma (Teleperformance) – 165 runs in 4 matches. 2 50s (best 70).

Best Bowler of the Tournament: Ankit Singh (DTDC Express) – 7 wickets for 96 runs in 4 matches (13 overs).

Best Fielder of the Tournament: Maxwell Swaminathan (DTDC Express) – 6 catches, 1 run out.