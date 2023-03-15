Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup 2023: Teleperformance score easy quarter-final win

Mumbai: Teleperformance DIBS played with plenty of determination and displayed tremendous fighting qualities and handed Route Mobile CC a 59-run defeat in a quarter-final match of the RCF T20 cricket tournament for the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup 2023, organized by Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited under the auspices of the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and played at the RCF Colony ground, Chembur on Monday.

In another quarter-final, Space Sports Club boosted by Gautam Waghela’s knock of 57 runs (32-balls, 5x4, 2x6) defeated Repro India CC by 50 runs to set up a semi-final meeting with Teleperformance.

Space SC deciding to bat piled up a challenging total of 208 runs for 5 wickets from their stipulated 20 overs. Besides Waghela’s efforts, Siddharth Akre contributed with an unbeaten 43 runs, Vinit Parab and Viraj Jadhav scored 39 and 33 runs respectively. Yash Singh 2 for 23 and Yash Mahale 2 for 25 took the wickets for Repro India.

Later, Space SC’s bowlers Vikas Singh 3 for 34 and Rugved More 2 for 24 claimed wickets at crucial junctures to restrict Repro India CC to 158 for 9 wickets in 18.3 overs. Repro India’s middle-order bats Monil Soni 35 runs and Dhruv Thakkar 31 runs tried to keep them in the fight.

Earlier, Route Mobile, choosing to field first, bowled well and managed to dismiss Teleperformance for a modest total of 164 in 19.5 overs. Ajit Yadav 40 runs (25-balls, 3x4,1x6), Siddharth Vekariya 33 runs, Rounaq Sharma 27 runs and Siddharth Kheni 25 runs propped the Teleperformance innings. Vishal Dhagaonkar 3 for 30 and Prabhakar Nishad 2 for 26 were the key Teleperformance bowlers.

Route Mobile batsmen struggled to get going in their pursuit of the winning target of 165 runs. They could only manage to score 105 runs for the loss of 9 wickets and fell short surpassing the rivals total. Their leading wicket-taker was Darshan Mangukiya picking 3 wickets for 17 runs and secured the team’s success.

Brief scores: Teleperformance DIBS 164 all out, 19.5 overs (Ajit Yadav 40 (25-balls, 3x4,1x6), Siddharth Vekariya 33, Rounaq Sharma 27, Siddharth Kheni 25; Vishal Dhagaonkar 3 for 30, Prabhakar Nishad 2 for 26) beat Route Mobile CC 105 for 9 wickets, 17 overs (Ayush Vartak 37 (20-balls, 4x4, 2x6); Darshan Mangukiya 3 for 17). Result: Teleperfomance DIBS won by 59 runs.

Space Sports Club 208 for 5 wickets, 20 overs (Gautam Waghela 57 (32-balls, 5x4, 2x6), Siddharth Akre 43* (24-balls, 4x6), Vinit Parab 39 (26-balls, 5x4,1x6), Viraj Jadhav 33; Yash Singh 2 for 23, Yash Mahale 2 for 25) beat Repro India CC 158 for 9 wickets, 18.3 overs (Monil Soni 35 (24-balls), Dhruv Thakkar 31; Vikas Singh 3 for 34, Rugved More 2 for 24). Result: Space Sports Club won by 50 runs.