Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup 2023: Chopra, Bahutale shine in Nirlon SC 10-run win

Agni Chopra (left) of Nirlon SC receives the 'Man of the Match' award from Chief Guest, G. Sheshadri, GM, Planning and Projects, RCF. Chopra scored an unbeaten 97 runs in Nirlon SC’s 10-run win against Nanavati Hospital in a first round match of the RCF T20 cricket tournament for the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup 2023. |

Mumbai: Middle-order batsman Agni Chopra’s dashing unbeaten knock of 97 runs (57-balls, 5x4, 8x6) and Saurabh Bahutule’s impressive bowling 3 for 34 was the highlights of Nirlon Sports Club’s close 10-run win against Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in a first round match of the RCF T20 cricket tournament for the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup 2023, organized by Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited under the auspices of the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and played at the RCF Colony ground, Chembur on Friday.

Chopra was associated in two useful partnerships, putting together 90 runs for the fourth wicket with Amogh Bhatkal 44 runs (28-balls, 5x4,1x6). Later, Chopra along with Moin Khan 27 added 53 runs for the sixth wicket as the Nirlon innings closed at 202 for 7 wickets from the stipulated 20 overs. Pratik Patade (2 for 28) and Onkar Jadhav (2 for 47) were Nanavati’s successful bowlers.

In reply, Nanavati Hospital were positive in their chase as number 4 bat Bins Neyyoth 57 runs (33-balls, 1x4,5x6) and opener Onkar Jadhav 38 runs (24-balls, 4x4,1x6) helped put up a good fight. But, Bahutale with excellent support from Salman Khan (2 for 38) put the brakes on the Nanavati Hospital scoring restricting them to just 192 for 8 wickets from their quota of 20 overs to snatch a tight win.

Later, Omkar Ghule’s match-winning all-round performances was the feature of DTDC Express Ltd's 27-run win against Mafatlal Cricket Club in another first round match.

Brief scores: Nirlon SC 202 for 7 wickets, 20 overs (Agni Chopra 97*, Amogh Bhatkal 44, Moin Khan 27; Pratik Patade 2 for 28, Onkar Jadhav 2 for 47) beat Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital 192 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Bins Neyyoth 57, Onkar Jadhav 38, Pranav Haryan 20, Rohit Vaidya 20; Saurabh Bahutule 3 for 34, Salman Khan 2 for 38). Result: Nirlon Sports Club won by 10 runs.

DTDC Express Ltd 186 for 6 wickets, 18 overs (Vaibhav Patail 41, Omkar Ghule 39, Japjeet Randhwa 37, Ajinkya Beloshe 26); Rohit Singh 2 for 29, Puneet Tripathi 2 for 31) beat Mafatlal CC 159 for 8 wickets. 18 overs (Krunal Nar 32, Karansinh Nandey 32, Puneet Tripathi 21, Rohit Singh 20; Omkar Ghule 3 for 23, Maxwell Swaminathan 2 for 24, Saksham Parashar 2 for 33). Result: DTDC Express won by 27 runs.