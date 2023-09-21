Double Injury Blow For South Africa As Anrich Nortje & Sisanda Magala Ruled Out Of ICC World Cup 2023

There is bad news in story for South Africa cricket fans as fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have been ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2023 due to injuries.

Nortje suffered a lower-back injury during the recent ODI series at home against Australia while Magala has a left-knee injury. Both Nortje and Magala were part of South Africa's initial 15-member squad for the ODI World Cup in India.

Proteas name replacements

The Proteas have now called up bowling all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and seamer Lizaad Williams in their squad to replace Nortje and Magala.

"It's hugely disappointing for Anrich and Sisanda to be missing out on the 50-over World Cup. Both are quality players that add immense value to the Proteas.

"We sympathise in their omission and will continue to provide all the necessary support as they work towards their return to competitive action," said South Africa coach Rob Walter.

SA to arrive in India on September 23

The squad will leave for India on September 23 and will begin their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in New Delhi on October 7.

"This provides an opportunity for Andile and Lizaad on the global stage. Both players have been part of our winter programs as well as having represented South Africa in the recent white-ball tour against Australia.

"They offer great skill sets and we're excited to have them complete the 15-player squad for this year's World Cup," Walter added.

South Africa's updated squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Lizaad Williams.