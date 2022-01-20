Double Fault: Novak Djokovic holds major stake in firm developing Covid-19 vaccine, but himself remains unvaccinated

Isn’t it ironical that 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic risks everything but remains unvaccinated for Cvoid-19. If you thought this was the end to entire controversy, here some more.

The Serbian, who was recently deported from Australia hence could not stake claim to his 21st Grand Slam title, is a co-founder and majority stake holder in a biotech firm that developing treatment for Covid.

“He is one of the founders of my company we founded in June 2020,” the chief executive of QuantBioRes, Ivan Loncarevic, told AFP.

According to information publicly available in the Danish business register, 34-year-old Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, together hold a stake of 80 percent in QuantBioRes, which employs a workforce of around 20 in Denmark, Slovenia, Australia and Britain.

“We aim to develop a new technology to fight viruses and resistant bacteria and we decided to use Covid as a showcase,” Loncarevic said.

“If we succeed with Covid, we will succeed with other viruses.”

QuantBioRes is planning to launch clinical trials in the UK in the summer, the CEO said.

The unvaccinated men’s world number one flew out of Melbourne on Sunday after he failed in a last-gasp court bid to stay and play in the opening Grand Slam of the year, where he was targeting a record 21st major title.

Not only that, the new law passed in France will may deny Djokovic from participating in the French Open as well.His dramatic departure followed a protracted, high-stakes legal battle between the athlete and Australian authorities that cast a dark shadow over the tournament.

When contacted by the agency, Djokovic’s spokesman declined to comment on the tennis star's stake in the biotech firm.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:04 AM IST