Double delight for Nitin Kirtane in Tennis tournament

Mumbai: Nitin Kirtane proved once again that he is still fighting fit, as he emerged winner in both the men’s singles and doubles finals in the Khar Gymkhana, Maharashtra State Open Senior State Tennis tournament , here on Monday.

Nitin toyed with Pravin Jadhav before he trumphed 6-1, 6-3 in the plus 45 singles. And later, Nitin partnered Karan Singh to put paid to the aspirations of Bhushan Akut and Gaurav Kapadia with a straight games (6-2, 6-3) win in the plus 45 doubles final.

Results (Finals)

Above: 35: (1)- N Singh bt K Satyani bt 6-1 ,6-2. Doubles: Men’s (1)- K Satyani / Y Imran bt N Singh / Gajanand Manghela 6-2, 6-1. Above 45: (1) -Nitin Kirtane bt Pravin Jadhav 6-1, 6-3. Doubles: (1)- Nitin Kirtane / Karan Singh bt (2) - Bhushan Akut / Gaurav Kapadia 6-2, 6-3