Double delight for Ishaan Bhatnagar

Rajahmundry (AP): It was a double delight for Chattisgarh’s rising shuttler Ishaan Bhatnagar as he claimed both the boys’ doubles and the mixed doubles crowns at the Yonex-Sunrise 44th Junior National Badminton Championships in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh on Monday while Maisnam Meiraba and Tasnim Mir collected the singles titles.

In the mixed doubles section, the second-seeded pair of Bhatnagar and Goa’s Tanisha Crasto showed great chemistry and teamwork to upset the top seeds Navaneeth Bokka and Sahithi Bandi 21-18, 21-13.

The boys’ doubles final lived upto the expectations with top seeds Bhatnagar and Telengana’s Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala producing a strong display to effortlessly beat the fifth-seeded combine of Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Edwin Joy 21-14, 21-15.

The girls’ doubles also witnessed an upset as sixth seeds Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker of Maharashtra held their nerves for an enthralling 21-14, 20-22, 21-18 victory over the top seeds Aditi Bhatt and Tanisha Crasto in a marathon final that lasted 1 hour 17 minutes.

The singles matches went according to the seedings. Manipur’s Junior World No. 8 Maisnam Meiraba, who won the Bangladesh Junior International Series last week, continued his winning streak.

With a smart footwork and some superb smashes, Meiraba celebrated his 17th birthday to register a 21-18, 21-19 win over ninth seed Rohan Gurbani.

Gujarat’s Tasnim Mir had to work way harder for her win. Continuing her sterling form from the Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Junior Championships 2019, where she emerged the U-15 champion, the resilient second-seeded Mir stormed back to beat Vijetha Harish 14-21, 21-18, 21-13.