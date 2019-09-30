Double delight for Aalisha Naik in Badminton Championship

Mumbai: Top-seeded Aalisha Naik signed off the Gautam Thakkar Sub Junior Badminton Championship with a double, in the event supported by Shyam Bhatia Cricket for Care foundation, promoted by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by Bombay Gymkhana here on recently.
She claimed the under-15 overcoming Kamya Ravi 21-15, 21-12 and later mented the same assault on same for the under-17 crown 21-13, 21-07. In the game that followed, Aalisha cut short with a 21-12 to lay her hands on the trophy.
Results (All Finals):
Boys U-17: S Bhuta bt M Joshi 21-6, 21-9; Boys U-15: S Gajbhiye bt H Sharma 21-16, 21-16; Boys U-13: O Matthew bt M Mehendale 21-9, 21-4. Girls U-17: A Naik bt K Ravi 21-13, 21-7; Girls U-15: A Naik bt K Ravi 21-15, 21-12; Girls U-13 R Vinherkar bt Vedika Kulkarni 21-14, 21-17.
