Dortmund says Jadon Sancho will stay amid Manchester United transfer rumours

England winger Jadon Sancho will stay with Borussia Dortmund for the upcoming season amid reported interest from Manchester United, club sporting director Michael Zorc said on Monday.

Dortmund "plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions," Zorc said at a training session.

Sancho has been heavily linked with United in the offseason after the club qualified for next season's Champions League. Sancho joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for the Europa League quarter-final clash against Copenhagen, slated to take place on August 11.

Solskjaer has said there is more to come from in-form striker Anthony Martial.

Martial, 24, scored his 23rd goal of the season against LASK in last week's Europa League last-16 victory.

"Physically, he is at the best level of his career," Solskjaer was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Man United finished third in the Premier League and have already qualified for next season's Champions League. On his Europa goals, the manager said: "We went into this season knowing that the Europa League is a great chance for us to get a trophy, to get far in a tournament."