 'Don't Want To Bring Undercooked Mohammed Shami To Australia': Rohit Sharma Confirms Pacer Had 'Swelling On His Knee'
Mohammed Shami has been out of action since India's defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia on November 19 due to an ankle surgery and a recent knee problem.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Team India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday gave an update on Mohammed Shami's fitness and made it clear that the fast bowler won't be rushed back into international cricket just for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series in Australia.

Shami has been out of action since India's defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia on November 19. Since then, the Bengal pacer has had an ankle surgery and currently recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Rohit confirms Shami's latest injury

Rohit also revealed that Shami recently developed swelling in his knees which could delay his comeback into the Indian team.

"To be honest, right now, it's pretty difficult for us to make a call on him, whether he'll be fit for this series or Australia series. He recently had swelling on his knee, which was quite unusual," Rohit told reporters here on the eve of the first Test against New Zealand.

"He was in the process of getting fit, getting close to 100 per cent, he had swelling in his knee, that put him back a little bit in his recovery. So, he had to start again. Right now, he's at NCA, he's working with the physios and the doctors at NCA," he added.

Pacer still optimistic about BGT

Shami had recently slammed several Indian media outlets for reporting that he was ruled out of the BGT 2024 due to his latest injury. But it turns out that the reports could turn out to be true next month when the BCCI selectors name the Indian Test squad for the Australia tour.

"We are keeping our fingers crossed, we want him to be 100 per cent fit. We don't want to bring an undercooked Shami to Australia, that is not going to be the right decision for us.

"It is quite tough for a fast bowler, having missed so much of cricket, and then suddenly to come out and be at his best, it is not ideal," he noted.

The BGT 2024-25 will be the first series which will consist of five Tests between Australia and India, who have been in possession of the trophy since 2008-09.

